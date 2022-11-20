Request Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $85.41 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00238955 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08622062 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,585,506.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

