Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,564,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 208,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

