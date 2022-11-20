Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.27.

Redfin Stock Up 1.8 %

RDFN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile



Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

