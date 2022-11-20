QUASA (QUA) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $100.37 million and $142,853.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00238946 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130678 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,399.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

