QuarkChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.80 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

