Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.67 Million (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $180,899.13 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01298804 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,098.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.