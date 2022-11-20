Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Cut by Analyst

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

EGLX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $36,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

