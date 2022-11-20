Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,485,563 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,485,563 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.62% of Charles Schwab worth $711,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,631. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

