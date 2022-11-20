PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PLx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.33 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

