Piper Sandler Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $27.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Global-e Online Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $69.83.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

