Piper Sandler Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $27.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.
Global-e Online Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $69.83.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
