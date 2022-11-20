Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

