PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

