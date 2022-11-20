PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

