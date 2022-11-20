PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

