PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.42.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.