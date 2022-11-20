Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $947.08 million and $3.00 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013562 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.