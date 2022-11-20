Pax Dollar Market Cap Tops $945.68 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.68 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001348 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013448 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
