OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $61.58 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $61.58 million and $902,597.27 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00556412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.29 or 0.28982604 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

