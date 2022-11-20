Operose Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 308,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 66,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.97. 34,211,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,392,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

