OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $53,623.38 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

