Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Brian Paul Sweeney Sells 3,923 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Brian Paul Sweeney sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.14, for a total value of C$153,564.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at C$364,202.22.

Open Text Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.79. 1,185,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,337. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.99.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

