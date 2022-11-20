Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Brian Paul Sweeney Sells 3,923 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Brian Paul Sweeney sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.14, for a total value of C$153,564.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at C$364,202.22.
Open Text Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.79. 1,185,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,337. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.99.
Open Text Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.