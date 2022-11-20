Ontology Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $155.55 million and $11.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.84 or 0.07299969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

