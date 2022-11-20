On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. OTR Global began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ONON opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

