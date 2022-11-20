OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $378,586.65 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.90 or 0.08321043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00506332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.73 or 0.28826257 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

