OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $160.56 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $160.56 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.