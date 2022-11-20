Oasis Network Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $226.66 million and $15.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.15 or 0.07114229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

