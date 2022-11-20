O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABT opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

