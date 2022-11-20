O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.