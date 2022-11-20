NuCypher Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and $22.17 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

