Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $85.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

About Novartis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

