Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $484,176.56 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

