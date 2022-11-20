NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $112.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00010353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00077332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,224,799 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,224,799 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.71643889 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $122,525,420.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

