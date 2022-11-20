Navcoin Price Tops $0.0404 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $193.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00117819 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00234203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00059692 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,890,716 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

