NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 6.3 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

