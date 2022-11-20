My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $799,823.13 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $982,414.55 and approximately $799,823.13 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.01643282 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012440 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00044030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.01734130 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

