MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $438.24 million and $90,087.88 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.48986037 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,461.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

