MovieBloc (MBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127.56 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $127.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

