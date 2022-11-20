Moonriver Price Down 8.6% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.32 million and $5.64 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00046147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,554,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,743,209 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

