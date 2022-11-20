Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $153.29 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00075058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022572 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,857,958 coins and its circulating supply is 453,370,250 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

