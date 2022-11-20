Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.62 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00003260 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $396.82 million and $18.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 747,623,031 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 746,995,032.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56457775 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $18,226,788.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

