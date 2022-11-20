MiL.k Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $4.58 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

