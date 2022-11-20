MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.17 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00109135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.16289533 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,543,955.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

