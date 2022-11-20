MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.24 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and $83,154.05 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

