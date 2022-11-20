Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.88 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.01643338 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012198 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041599 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.78 or 0.01688842 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.