Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. 10,011,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

