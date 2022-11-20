Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

