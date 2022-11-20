Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.64. 4,661,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,966. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

