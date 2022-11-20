McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 436.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.37. 2,699,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

