Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.75.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Trading Up 4.7 %

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82.

Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

