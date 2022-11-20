Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,571 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

COMT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 239,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

