Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. 1,689,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

